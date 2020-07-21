Letter to the editor: Cobb stands out as the real deal

Editor:

Many years ago I was asked to be a member of a panel to discuss the unique problems of health care delivery in the Adirondacks. It was sponsored by the NYS Department of Health. Tedra Cobb was among the significant number of experts from the North Country and NYS Health leadership. Tedra was on the panel because she was respected by those in charge of the conference as an articulate, informed and caring person who knew and lived the challenges of the region.

Tedra Cobb left a lasting impression on me. She spoke with knowledge and confidence. She listened and considered other views with an open mind.

Many years have passed since then. Tedra Cobb’s passion to serve the North Country has only grown. She witnesses how badly we are not represented by an absentee congresswoman who doesn’t even like our region or its citizens, who spends her time anywhere but here, especially in her Washington townhouse.

Tedra Cobb has lived and worked in the district for 30-plus years. She has volunteered as a firefighter. She has served as a local elected official. As wife and mother, she has experienced the beauty and challenges of our district every single day.

Tedra stands out as the real deal! If we want a future, she is the only choice.

Neil Roberts, Schuylerville

