Letter to the editor: Cobb puts service above politics

Editor:

In a recent tele-town hall, Elise Stefanik said nothing about the intelligence reports on Russians paying bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers. As she is a self-proclaimed military supporter, this was a glaring omission.

Rep. Stefanik also had no suggestions for any ways the Trump administration could improve its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After two calls to her office, I am still disappointed by her response to these issues.

Her staffer told me she is “very concerned” about the bounties and that they have received many calls about them, but he knew of no action she had taken in the eight weeks since the news first broke. The response was similar concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. The form letter I received, signed by the congresswoman, provided no answers either. Frankly, this seems cowardly.

Stefanik has worked hard to endear herself to President Trump. Why doesn’t she use some of her influence to help protect the American lives she claims to care so much about? Stefanik has spent her whole career in politics and has lost touch with the real needs of her constituents: health care, honest government and recognition of real threats to our very lives.