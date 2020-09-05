Letter to the editor: Cobb keeps connection to community

Editor:
When I see people wearing masks, I am strangely touched by shared vulnerability, willingness to be a bit uncomfortable for the good of all. When people refuse to wear a mask, become aggressive when asked to do so, take guns into a state legislature, yell sexist or racist words through a loudspeaker, threaten, I hear anger: “No one can tell me what to do, I’ll do whatever I want.” A false, selfish sense of “freedom.” I think of young children, teased and bullied, who become bullies.
When Trump politicians talk about the Democrats, I hear vicious attacks of Biden and Harris, not a discussion of values, ideas. I hear lies: Trump calls climate extinction a hoax, voting by mail a fraud, science as biased. He and his supporters could not hear courageous speakers at the impeachment trial (whom Trump fired), or the pain and anger from the Black Lives Matter protesters (who Trump called his militia on). They scoff at science, medical experts, historians, experienced diplomats.
Almost all the protesters are peaceful, people like me, wanting what’s best for our country: respect for the dignity of all, voting rights, raising the minimum wage, child care, medical care as a human right, women’s right to reproductive health, clean water, clean air, a recognition of systemic racism and exploitation of earth and the need for real change to create a more just society and a liveable world. “Radical and dangerous” ideas? Only if you want to keep privilege and power.
Representative Stefanik was a “shining star” at the Republican Convention supporting Trump, arguing against “dangerous radicals,” not recognizing Trump as the true danger to Democracy. For power and privilege she has disconnected from her heart and from our caring compassionate community. I think of Tedra Cobb as having kept her connection, caring for our real needs.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
