Letter to the editor: Cobb keeps connection to community

Editor:

When I see people wearing masks, I am strangely touched by shared vulnerability, willingness to be a bit uncomfortable for the good of all. When people refuse to wear a mask, become aggressive when asked to do so, take guns into a state legislature, yell sexist or racist words through a loudspeaker, threaten, I hear anger: “No one can tell me what to do, I’ll do whatever I want.” A false, selfish sense of “freedom.” I think of young children, teased and bullied, who become bullies.

When Trump politicians talk about the Democrats, I hear vicious attacks of Biden and Harris, not a discussion of values, ideas. I hear lies: Trump calls climate extinction a hoax, voting by mail a fraud, science as biased. He and his supporters could not hear courageous speakers at the impeachment trial (whom Trump fired), or the pain and anger from the Black Lives Matter protesters (who Trump called his militia on). They scoff at science, medical experts, historians, experienced diplomats.