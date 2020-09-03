Letter to the editor: Cobb is thoughtful, respectful, smart

Editor:
Tedra Cobb, who is running for Congress in New York's 21st District, listens to a variety of viewpoints, works collaboratively and thereby seeks to obtain consensus on issues such as health care. She is neither strident, dogmatic nor engages in demagoguery. She is dedicated to serving the needs of all of the people of the 21st Congressional District.
Her opponent, Rep. Elise Stefanik, has instead yoked herself to the divisive, anti-democratic, anti-equality and anti-environmental cult of personality whose center of gravity is the pathological narcissist who currently occupies the White House.
Examine Tedra Cobb’s statements on major issues facing our society at her campaign website.
Tedra Cobb is a reasonable, thoughtful, respectful, intelligent person and a better choice than Rep. Elise Stefanik to represent the people of the 21st District.
Jon Montan, town of Pierrepont
