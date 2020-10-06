Letter to the editor: Cobb is better than her opponent

Editor:
Why Tedra Cobb?
As a retired female pharmacist, I care about the future of NY-21 and our country. Tedra is dedicated to both keeping and creating good jobs in northern New York — her opponent voted twice against equal pay for equal work. As a woman, that outrages me.
Tedra wants to minimize gun violence without taking away a hunter’s guns.
Her opponent has voted several times to block the passage of enhanced universal background checks as well as voting against VAWA (Violence Against Women Act).
Her opponent voted for the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which would allow gun owners to carry weapons hidden under their clothing anywhere in New York. That scares me!
As a pharmacist, I know how dramatically the cost of prescription drugs has increased and yet Tedra’s opponent voted NO to the Elijah Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act.
Tedra Cobb will promote clean energy, air and water. Her opponent voted to undo restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions as well as eliminate the ability for communities to regulate pesticides within their borders! She has accepted more than $150,000.00 from the fossil fuel industry. Tedra will not take a dime from corporate PACs.
Tedra Cobb has lived in the North Country for more than 30 years. Her opponent keeps calling her “Taxin” Tedra," which is an outright lie but it might interest you to know that until 2019 Elise did not really live nor pay taxes in New York.
This pandemic has me really concerned about Stefanik’s loyalty. As a scientist, I am disgusted seeing her without a mask, attending rallies, etc. She does not take COVID-19 seriously and just mimics our president. I think she does not care about her constituents, only herself and her future.
Why vote for Tedra? I believe in preserving life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness!
Catherine Julius, Johnstown
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!