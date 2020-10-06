Letter to the editor: Cobb is better than her opponent

Editor:

Why Tedra Cobb?

As a retired female pharmacist, I care about the future of NY-21 and our country. Tedra is dedicated to both keeping and creating good jobs in northern New York — her opponent voted twice against equal pay for equal work. As a woman, that outrages me.

Tedra wants to minimize gun violence without taking away a hunter’s guns.

Her opponent has voted several times to block the passage of enhanced universal background checks as well as voting against VAWA (Violence Against Women Act).

Her opponent voted for the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which would allow gun owners to carry weapons hidden under their clothing anywhere in New York. That scares me!

As a pharmacist, I know how dramatically the cost of prescription drugs has increased and yet Tedra’s opponent voted NO to the Elijah Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act.

Tedra Cobb will promote clean energy, air and water. Her opponent voted to undo restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions as well as eliminate the ability for communities to regulate pesticides within their borders! She has accepted more than $150,000.00 from the fossil fuel industry. Tedra will not take a dime from corporate PACs.