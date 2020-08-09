Letter to the editor: Cobb is actually local and best candidate

Editor:
I am constantly bemused by the letters to this newspaper that depict Elise Stefanik as a bedrock scion of the North Country, with only the interests of District 21 foremost in her thoughts.
Anyone who would care to do a little investigating would clearly discover that she has been a longtime conservative extremist political operative in Washington D.C., and has, until 2013, spent almost no time in C.D. 21, let alone New York state. Then, she pretended to be a resident of Willsboro, New York, where almost no one had ever heard of her, in order to run for Congress.
In short, she is a creature of the Washington "swamp" (which Trump has turned into a cesspool), and a carpetbagger. She is a GOP-controlled political operative, let off her leash occasionally to look like she's voting for something that might benefit our area, but when her master demands, she votes the reactionary party line. Her obvious main interest is to rise in the GOP ranks and be endorsed for yet higher offices. As it is, Sasquatch puts in more appearances in the North Country than she does.
If and when she gets "promoted" by the GOP, District 21 will be left in her wake without a second thought. Tedra Cobb has been a North Country resident for more than 30 years and has an established record as a member of the community, participating in local government, more attuned to the needs and concerns of this area, and is much more deserving to be our representative.
Don't vote for Washington D.C. "cesspool" politics on November 3, 2020. Vote for Tedra Cobb, a true North Country representative.
D. Neal Iverson, Queensbury
