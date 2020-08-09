Letter to the editor: Cobb is actually local and best candidate

Editor:

I am constantly bemused by the letters to this newspaper that depict Elise Stefanik as a bedrock scion of the North Country, with only the interests of District 21 foremost in her thoughts.

Anyone who would care to do a little investigating would clearly discover that she has been a longtime conservative extremist political operative in Washington D.C., and has, until 2013, spent almost no time in C.D. 21, let alone New York state. Then, she pretended to be a resident of Willsboro, New York, where almost no one had ever heard of her, in order to run for Congress.

In short, she is a creature of the Washington "swamp" (which Trump has turned into a cesspool), and a carpetbagger. She is a GOP-controlled political operative, let off her leash occasionally to look like she's voting for something that might benefit our area, but when her master demands, she votes the reactionary party line. Her obvious main interest is to rise in the GOP ranks and be endorsed for yet higher offices. As it is, Sasquatch puts in more appearances in the North Country than she does.