Letter to the editor: Cobb is a candidate we can feel proud of

Editor:

During the last election, we heard from Donald Trump that he would release his taxes to the public after Hillary Clinton released hers. Then we heard that he would release them when he took office. We’re still waiting. All over America, families are paying taxes on their earnings, no matter how difficult that may be. But still, from Donald Trump, nada.

We have learned from multiple reliable sources that Mr. Trump paid $15,598 to Panama, $145,400 in India, and $156,824 in the Philippines. He has $300 million of debt and really wants to hold on to his position in the White House, so he can’t be prosecuted. He actually paid $750 to the U.S. during his first year in office.

Meanwhile, our representative in Congress, Elise Stefanik, says nothing. The fact that there is a bounty on the killing of American soldiers, nothing. The fact that this president has put his family on the payroll to help his position.

The presidency has injected cash into Trump’s pocketbook, but it isn’t enough. He is a huge security risk, because he owes money all over the world, but still, Elise says nothing. A bipartisan group of nearly 500 national security officials, past and present, has endorsed Biden for president.