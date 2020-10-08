Letter to the editor: Cobb ins't owned by pharma companies

Editor:

A few days ago, I was at our local Kinney’s pharmacy waiting for a flu shot when an elderly gentleman came in to pick up his prescriptions. The pharmacist told him that the total was over $400. After a short conversation, he decided he did not need all of them and still ended up paying over $300.

I later learned that in a recent online poll, 44% of respondents said that they did not purchase at least one medically necessary prescription because of cost.

What is our representative Elise Stefanik doing to address this situation?

Stefanik voted no on HR3, which would have capped prescription drug costs and allowed Medicare to negotiate drug prices. The Congressional Budget Office reported the bill would save at least $480 billion for the American people and save $1,920 a year for a family of four.

But she voted yes on H.Con.Res.71 to cut Medicare by almost $500 billion, raise the eligibility age to 67 and turn Medicare into a voucher program.

It was no surprise to find on the website opensecrets.org that Stefanik takes political contributions, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, from insurance and drug companies.