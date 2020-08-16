Letter to the editor: Cobb has respect for police, citizens

Editor:

I was interested to see the letter concerning the differences between Tedra Cobb and Elise Stefanik. Of course the differences are too many to count, but when she referred to Elise’s Act, building on the president's order of police reform, I was taken aback. According to her, only Elise is interested in giving the police their necessary tools to fight crime, while Tedra is trying to take that away.

Can this person understand that redirecting funds to social agencies, which are equipped to deal with problems that are social issues, rather than expecting the police to be responsible for that which they are definitely not trained, this is not defunding the police. The police have a big enough job to do. That job should not include instilling fear in law-abiding citizens, regardless of race or religion.

The president has shown himself to care only for those close to him or those who can give him more power. Any time Elise stays quiet about his behavior, she is abandoning her constituents.

The tools that are necessary to the police should not be fear and abuse. Tedra is one of us. She has respect for the police and for the citizens of the U.S. We want our representative in Congress to understand what our citizens need. We want someone honest and hardworking. We want Tedra Cobb!

Marcia Klam, Granville

