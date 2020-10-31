Letter to the editor: Cobb has our values, votes in our interest

Editor:
When Joe Biden endorsed Tedra Cobb for Congress in NY21, he praised her service, saying, “When Tedra saw a gap in the health care system in her community, she started a community health agency. When the fire department had a volunteer shortage, Tedra signed up. Tedra has delivered real results for northern New York.”
Elise Stefanik’s campaign called the endorsement "out of touch with North Country values.” I wonder which of Tedra’s accomplishments Congresswoman Stefanik is referring to? Making critical health care screenings available for thousands without insurance? Working as an HIV/AIDS educator? Working to lower the cost of prescription drugs? Tedra learned the value of serving others from her parents, who adopted her nine brothers and sisters. She knows first-hand the hopes and needs of ordinary people.
Elise Stefanik, however, has spent almost her entire adult life in Washington, D.C. Since Elise graduated from Harvard in 2006, she has held one political operative job after another. She’s a professional politician who’s out of touch with our worries.
For example, health care insurance is a precarious situation for millions of ordinary Americans, yet Elise voted against protection for pre-existing conditions, voted to kill the Affordable Care Act, voted to weaken support for Medicare reimbursement costs. As for Social Security, Elise was the policy director of the 2012 GOP platform that called for the privatization of Social Security.
We cannot afford another two years of Elise Stefanik in Congress, where she votes for the interests of her corporate donors.
Vote Tedra Cobb, a true champion for NY21. She’ll vote our values, and in our interest!
Ann Mullen, Saranac Lake
