Letter to the editor: Cobb has character to serve in Congress

Someone who calls people names is a bully. Our president maligns everyone who does not agree with him, giving them monikers like crooked and sleepy. Ironically, Melania Trump chose an anti-bullying platform as First Lady, while her husband actively promotes bullying.
Mimicking Trump, Stefanik decided bullying might work for her, too. She calls her opponent, “Taxin’ Tedra.” While she may think this is funny, it really shows the weakness of her character.
A good candidate will advertise their record and their plans for the coming term. Much like our president, Stefanik does not have a health care plan. She talks about some of the Affordable Care Act’s popular characteristics, but she and the president have no plan to offer. Instead, they have taken the ACA to the Supreme Court to try to dismantle it piece by piece. This current administration has had four years to propose a plan to be scrutinized on its own merits, but it has let the opportunity slip away … Why?
Ms. Stefanik criticizes Ms. Cobb for not being out in public during the COVID-19 crisis. She herself was not out in public in northern New York prior to the crisis. She never gave a heads-up on where she was going to be so her constituents could attend and ask her questions. She did find the time to tag along with the president to Tulsa to demonstrate her lack of concern for the health crisis by going mask-less. She knew she would not see any of us there during a pandemic.
When you look at the character of our two congressional candidates, one can easily tell which one will look out for the well-being of the people in our region, and which one will use us as a stepping-stone to improve her own standing in the political world.
Tony Beane, Canton
