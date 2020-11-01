Letter to the editor: Cobb has character to serve in Congress

Editor:

Someone who calls people names is a bully. Our president maligns everyone who does not agree with him, giving them monikers like crooked and sleepy. Ironically, Melania Trump chose an anti-bullying platform as First Lady, while her husband actively promotes bullying.

Mimicking Trump, Stefanik decided bullying might work for her, too. She calls her opponent, “Taxin’ Tedra.” While she may think this is funny, it really shows the weakness of her character.

A good candidate will advertise their record and their plans for the coming term. Much like our president, Stefanik does not have a health care plan. She talks about some of the Affordable Care Act’s popular characteristics, but she and the president have no plan to offer. Instead, they have taken the ACA to the Supreme Court to try to dismantle it piece by piece. This current administration has had four years to propose a plan to be scrutinized on its own merits, but it has let the opportunity slip away … Why?