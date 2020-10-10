Letter to the editor: Cobb earns our vote by standing up for us

Editor:

At least Emperor Nero only fiddled while Rome burned. Donald Trump has zealously added fuel to the many fires that threaten our country, and Elise Stefanik has been eager to provide him with the matches and the support to continue doing so.

While record heat waves, fires and hurricanes are ravaging parts of our country, Trump and Stefanik have worked to undo all efforts to combat climate change. With a pandemic raging that has taken American lives at a rate four times faster than all of our enemies could accomplish in World War II, Trump and Stefanik have consistently downplayed the dangers and criticized appropriate measures to prevent the spread and save American lives.

With regard to social and racial unrest in our country, Trump has given white supremacist terrorist groups their new slogan, “stand back and stand by,” which they have enthusiastically accepted on social media.

Trump is slow to condemn white supremacists, refuses to state that he will accept the results of our democratic election process, instead implying that his supporters should resist the peaceful transfer of power if the voters choose change.