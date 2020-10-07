Letter to the editor: Cobb draws support from local residents

Editor:

Tedra Cobb is the person we need in Congress to represent us, the people of the 21st District.

Elise Stefanik gets the vast majority of her campaign money from big corporate donors that she is then beholden to. Donors such as: Northrup Grumman, which is being sued for dumping toxic waste in New York; Johnson and Johnson, a pharmaceutical company that promoted opiates to doctors, knowing full well how addictive they were; and Amgen, a health insurance company that paid a $25 million settlement over a Medicare fraud scheme.

Elise is supporting Mr. Trump in trying to withhold billions of dollars from New Yorkers on the pretense that we are not controlling violence. In fact, violence in New York City is actually way down from previous decades.

Tedra gets the majority of her campaign contributions from the people she serves, and she is dedicated to continue to do just that once she is elected to Congress. Her 30 years of working hard for the people of St. Lawrence County is a testament to her integrity and strong ethical conscience.