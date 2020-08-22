Letter to the editor: Cobb backs ACA, unlike opponent

Editor:

I’m responding to the Aug. 8 article, featuring the mature, responsible choice for Congress, Tedra Cobb. “We need to rely on teachers, on health care professionals, on scientists to lead us through this issue.” Yes, we’ve tried ignoring science and it doesn’t seem to be working.

Cobb will work to help patch the Affordable Care Act if it survives President Trump’s attempt to kill it at the Supreme Court. Oklahoma, Missouri, Maine, Utah, Nebraska and Idaho voters recently forced their state governments to expand Medicaid under ACA. Even red states have learned to stop worrying and love Obamacare.

Cool to see Republicans going after the Trekkie vote with Operation Warp Speed. As much as anyone, I’d love to see 300 million doses of vaccine by January. I realize it’s an “aim.” Slight problem with the nonexistence of the vaccine and the messenger. On July 19, Trump said, “We’re signing a health care plan within two weeks.” That was at least the 15th time he’s made a similar promise since November 2016. He has promised nearly 100 times to protect pre-existing conditions. They’re only protected now by ACA. That’s what Rep. Stefanik calls Obamacare, which she ran six years ago on repealing and replacing. How’s the replacement coming along?