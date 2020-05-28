Letter to the editor: Coach Smith has the integrity to be judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I am a registered Conservative and proud to support one of my former coaches, Rob Smith, for Warren County Court judge. I will be graduating from Queensbury high school in June, and I am very excited to be able to cast my very first vote for my former hockey and lacrosse coach.

When I was 7 years old, Adirondack Youth Hockey Association needed coaches and Coach Smith stepped up to help. Coach Smith continued coaching hockey for six more years.

He again was there to help coach when Queensbury Rec lacrosse coaches were needed. Coach Smith was always prepared, calm and polite to all players and our parents. I remember he taught the importance of teamwork, fair play and integrity.

I never really understood the importance of what Coach Smith did off the ice or field until I had the opportunity to visit Warren County Court as part of CP Law class I took my junior year at Queensbury. To see what goes into the day-to-day process and to see him in action put the value of experience and knowledge of someone like Coach Rob Smith into perspective.