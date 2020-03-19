Letter to the editor: Closing institutions was necessary step

Editor:

I applaud your local school districts, the Crandall Library and The Glens Falls Hospital for implementing social distancing in the time of need for the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This will allow for the local Public Health Department to do contract tracing to find out who the positive converters are to this virus; set up needed protocols for the quarantine or hospitalization; and allow the local hospitals to set up their protocols for admissions. One of the most important functions is to allow for a more flatten death curve in the communities.

Our Communicable Disease Center out of Atlanta, Georgia has a fantastic web site, and allows one to go through various subject titles of this virus. Viruses are becoming more frequent in this world and they can mutate over time and become more virulent.

Ruth McClure, a former resident of Hudson Falls, New York

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0