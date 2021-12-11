Letter to the editor: 'Closer to truth,' is that really so?

Editor:

I would be writing to respond to Steve Swanson’s assertion that President Biden (not O’Biden despite his Irish heritage) “has not done one good thing for the country.” June Woodard beat me to it with her wonderful letter on the infrastructure bill immediately following his, though. Thanks to the president and some naughty list Republicans like Rep. Katko, the North Country will receive funding for roads, bridges and broadband. No thanks to Rep. Stefanik or the former president who was so ineffectual that infrastructure week was a running joke.

On to Fox News being “closer to the truth.” It’s odd that the writer uses that “do your own research” line that anti-vaxxers love to employ. I found that 62% of their viewers are vaccinated versus 83% of those who watch CNN and MSNBC. A recent study showed that people in counties that Trump won are 2.7 times more likely to die from COVID than those in Biden counties. Seems it might be harmful to one’s health to watch Fox News. Of course, Fox themselves have a strict vaccination policy for their employees.

I also found that 82% of Fox viewers believe Trump won the election. It seems a little hypocritical to no longer regularly feature Rudy Guiliani, Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn or Mike Lindell. Are they worried about the legal problems attached to all of them for allegedly spreading lies about the election? As a Biden voter, I’d prefer not to be lectured about common sense from Trump voters. As for shame, tell us what Trump did while the U.S. Capitol was under attack?

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

