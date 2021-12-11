Letter to the editor: 'Closer to truth' is not good enough

Editor:

There was a recent letter that jumped out at me. The letter claims that Biden has not done "one good thing for our country." He seems unaware of the fact that thanks in large part to Biden's aggressive and on-the-mark stimulus policies, the economy has revived at a record pace and huge strides have been made in slashing poverty.

The letter claimed that Biden "has put us on a downward spiral to socialism." How please?

The letter says that MSNBC and CNN and others are lying to us. I need an example. Find me one thing any MSNBC or CNN so-called pundit says that's not true. One thing. Now go over to Fox and try that. When Brian Kilmeade says it's not the government's job to keep us safe, is he lying or just ignorant? When Tucker screams, "anyone who says COVID-19 is a disease of the unvaccinated is a liar!," how big a lie is that right there?

Every night, "Tuckems" provably lies and Hannity swears to it, and this letter says we Biden voters are the suckers. I remember when Obama gave his first speech on health care. He graciously began by clearly stating that "Health insurance executives aren't bad people. They just have different priorities." The next night I watched Hannity say the opposite. He said Obama opened his speech by saying that health insurance executives were bad people. He pulls it off because he knows his listeners didn't watch and even if they did they'd just figure they heard wrong.

I noticed the letter says the preferred channels, Fox, OAN and Newsmax are "closer to the truth" than the lib channels. Closer to the truth? That's good enough? Not for me and my Biden buddies!

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau

