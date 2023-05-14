Things I hate. (Other than demorats-progressives and liberals). I hate the fact that America's past time is being ruined by the complainers, whiners and suits that have been for years picking on, and destroying this leisurely game of a lazy summertime afternoon. It you don't enjoy sitting back in the shade of the ole apple tree, polishing off a few beers while watching a batter with a round bat swatting at a 101 mph round fast ball, then turn your attention elsewhere, but don't ruin it for the millions that enjoy a day at the ball park with the family, watching the fastest man alive scoot from home to third, sliding in in a cloud of dust to the roar of the crowd.

The fast clock will wear out the best of pitchers in the 90- plus heat of summer. The thrill of the extra innings are no more because the scrambled brains that be, have decided it would be exciting to put a man on second base (unearned) and watch the opposition try to keep him from scoring. Stealing signs has been apart of baseball since its inception. The great Rusty Staub was a whiz at it. Now the signs from catcher to pitcher are transmitted electronically.

I hate the thought of the American automobile and what it has become. In the old days, me and the gang took the old Chevy apart in my father's garage on a Saturday morning, had her all put back together, washed and polished, in time to shower, pick up my girl and make it to the drivein movie. (I miss those drive in hot dogs and Coke.)

I hate anything to do with wokism, Juneteenth, boys competing against girls, beautiful young ladies with scribblin' all over their bodies.

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury