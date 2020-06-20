Letter to the editor: Clinging to happy memory helps out

In these times of fear, anxiety, uncertainty, and unnecessary hoarding of toilet paper, I would, to lighten our mood, like to share some memories of a dearly beloved friend of my parents. Her name was Camillia Khoury. She was of Lebanese descent and was always mangling the English language. My parents would often have her and her husband, Mike, over for dinner during the '60s and '70s and her comments at dinner would often make my father cough food back on to his plate or beyond it. A few of her most memorable lines were: "I just bought some of those new radical (radial) tires the other day." And, "Mike went out and bought us a new profane (propane) gas grill, we love it." And, "I just got one of those Kotex (Kodak) cameras."