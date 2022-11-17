Letter to the editor: Climate devastation moving at rapid pace

“You break it, you own it.” This simple little phrase and its many iterations in both commerce and politics over the years has dire significance today. World leaders, now gathered at COP27 in Egypt, are discussing climate change goals and possible reparations for climate-related damage.

We are witnessing unimaginable devastation at a far more rapid pace than scientists cautioned even a few years ago. Here at home, New York state leaders and citizens are talking about climate change and sustainability as communities have finally come to realize that climate change is real and may sooner rather than later be at our own doorstep. That old adage — you break it, you own it — points to an important truth: We did break it and now we have to own it.

Let’s get to work and support our political leaders at all levels, starting in Hometown U.S.A., who understand the big picture and our place in a sustainable world. Let’s all get behind the work being done by our elected officials at the municipal, county and state levels.

A few more adages: Take the long view. We are all in this together. We all broke it. We all need to fix it. Once the planet is “broken” we can’t return it for a refund.

Kate Roos, Glens Falls