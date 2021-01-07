Letter to the editor: Climate crisis creates need for action

Editor:

Many of us have been under a deathly pall these last four years with constant damage to social justice, equality, morality, democracy, a sustainable Earth; hatred, racism, xenophobia cultivated by those in power; scientists, whistleblowers governors, mayors, election officials... threatened with violence; silence and complicity by “respectable” lawmakers undermining elections, damaging democracy.

It seems like we have had our brains taken over, cheering those who do harm to our lives, our Earth. Trump and corporate powers eliminate regulations protecting air, water, streams, wetlands, oceans, national parks, federal lands, endangered species, coral reefs, bees, birds. They withdraw from the Paris Climate treaty, silence science, expand drilling, mine everywhere.

Pruitt, Zinke, Perry, Trump’s appointees, work to eliminate all restraints on corporate profits. How could any sane person not want to protect Earth, our only home? Hold the delusion that climate change is a “hoax?” How many intense wildfires, record heat, catastrophic hurricanes, flooding, drought, oceans warming, soil depletion, refugees fleeing hunger? If your mother was being killed and your “home” destroyed, what should you and what must we do?