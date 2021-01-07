Letter to the editor: Climate crisis creates need for action

Editor:
Many of us have been under a deathly pall these last four years with constant damage to social justice, equality, morality, democracy, a sustainable Earth; hatred, racism, xenophobia cultivated by those in power; scientists, whistleblowers governors, mayors, election officials... threatened with violence; silence and complicity by “respectable” lawmakers undermining elections, damaging democracy.
It seems like we have had our brains taken over, cheering those who do harm to our lives, our Earth. Trump and corporate powers eliminate regulations protecting air, water, streams, wetlands, oceans, national parks, federal lands, endangered species, coral reefs, bees, birds. They withdraw from the Paris Climate treaty, silence science, expand drilling, mine everywhere.
Pruitt, Zinke, Perry, Trump’s appointees, work to eliminate all restraints on corporate profits. How could any sane person not want to protect Earth, our only home? Hold the delusion that climate change is a “hoax?” How many intense wildfires, record heat, catastrophic hurricanes, flooding, drought, oceans warming, soil depletion, refugees fleeing hunger? If your mother was being killed and your “home” destroyed, what should you and what must we do?
Biden has drawn together people who recognize the grave danger to life, who will work to create a more healthy and sustainable Earth, a first step in caring for our home, hopefully followed by a more comprehensive “green new deal.” How have masters of deception made people horrified at a “green new deal” (like medical care for all) calling it socialist, elitist, too costly, rather than a deeply thoughtful way to save life and Earth?
What would it mean to question the immense cost of unrestrained growth and corporate power? To redefine what is precious, sacred? I work with a small local group “Earth action squad,” trying, like Paul Revere, to carry a warning of a climate crisis and the need for action.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann