Editor:
Your editorial Sunday, Sept. 22 was strong, but not strong enough. I was 8 in 1941, my dad was an air raid warden. I was a plane spotter in 1943, rationing war bonds, all part of life then.
But World War II is not even close to matching planetary climate change. Think about it. There are no enemy cities to bomb, armored tanks and uniformed armies by the millions are meaningless. Hydrogen bombs are insignificant. If we could produce 100,000 B-24 bombers a month, they would have no purpose.
Climate change is life-changing, as we speak, to all living matter on the planet: insects, trees, fish, bacteria, whales, elephants, humans are all impacted. There is no place to hide. Global temperature rise is a clear and present enemy which billions of people do not understand and too many others who have the power and resources to plan and expedite strategies against it have their heads in the sand. Carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere must be drastically reduced — now. It will cost trillions, but it must be done.
You have free articles remaining.
North America and Europe put down World War II in five years. Global temperature rise (climate change) can be reversed in 20 years. Where are the FDRs, Churchills and Eisenhowers who can lead this global struggle?
Election 2020 — a beginning or the end?
Robert Nessle, Johnsburg