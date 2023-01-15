Letter to the editor: Climate change, nuclear war are threats

Egad! There's a new mental health disorder amongst children. It's called "climate anxiety," and concerns children's fear of what climate change portends for their future. I can identify with this, for when I was a child in the 1950s, all the talk was about nuclear war and backyard bomb shelters. We even had bomb drills in school. Often, I was unable to fall asleep at night from anxiety due to this, and my mother had to dose me with Pepto-Bismol to calm my roiling stomach.

Nuclear war and fallout were an omnipresent concern of mine, though it was only something that "might" happen. Climate change is something that "is" happening. When one lives long enough, as I have, one can see the changes in our weather patterns, wildlife, and invasive species of weeds and diseases, like Lyme disease.

Unfortunately, climate change is not all our children have to contend with. Nuclear war has raised its ugly head once again with Putin's assault on Ukraine, and school shootings must always be on the minds of our young people. They now have drills for this.

What are we doing to our children? Putin's war and school shootings may not be within our power to correct, but we can do something to mitigate climate change before it's too late. Let's do it! Please, conserve fossil fuels, eat less beef, and urge your congressmen to work for climate sustainability.

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson,

Johnstown