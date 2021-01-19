Letter to the editor: Climate change is our most urgent issue

Editor:

Dear Glens Falls area and North Country neighbors, this letter is to share my concern about the climate crisis we are in the throes of, and how we can respond. We don't yet experience global warming intensity in our area, but other U.S. and Earth regions do:

• Extreme weather/more frequent fires, floods, droughts;

• Loss of birds, insects, wildlife/sixth mass extinction;

• Deforestation of our great forests;

• Acidification of our oceans/disappearing coral reefs;

• Drowning island countries/endangered U.S. coastal cities;

• Critically high levels of CO2 and methane in the atmosphere.

Time is short and the need for climate action urgent. Right now, however, our main thoughts are for COVID-19 victims, health care heroes, and getting vaccinated. The incoming Biden administration will rightfully prioritize COVID-19 relief. But federal actions to lessen climate change impact will also begin right away. And we can help.