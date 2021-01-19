Letter to the editor: Climate change is our most urgent issue

Editor:
Dear Glens Falls area and North Country neighbors, this letter is to share my concern about the climate crisis we are in the throes of, and how we can respond. We don't yet experience global warming intensity in our area, but other U.S. and Earth regions do:
• Extreme weather/more frequent fires, floods, droughts;
• Loss of birds, insects, wildlife/sixth mass extinction;
• Deforestation of our great forests;
• Acidification of our oceans/disappearing coral reefs;
• Drowning island countries/endangered U.S. coastal cities;
• Critically high levels of CO2 and methane in the atmosphere.
Time is short and the need for climate action urgent. Right now, however, our main thoughts are for COVID-19 victims, health care heroes, and getting vaccinated. The incoming Biden administration will rightfully prioritize COVID-19 relief. But federal actions to lessen climate change impact will also begin right away. And we can help.
I'm part of a small group of local climate-activists intent on bringing the need for climate action to your attention. Our newly formed group, North Country Earth Action, will be visible in the community with weekly nighttime light brigade display signs (such as "CLIMATE ACTION NOW" and "There is No Planet B"), weekly daytime street-corner banner events and climate-related podcasts.
We feel strong and meaningful actions for us all to do will be lobbying our elected town governments for local climate initiatives and supporting far-reaching impactful federal climate legislation with calls and letters to congressional leaders.
As the reality of climate disaster becomes more real to us, we want you to look upon our Earth action squad as "welcome thorns in your sides" for having urged you to take action on the most serious problem facing our Earth and all life.
Diane Collins, Glens Falls