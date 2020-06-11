Letter to the editor: Climate change is a critical local issue

It is clear, we need state support for initiatives to tackle climate change. While in the NYS Assembly, Dan Stec voted against the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (which had grant money for farmers). How is this possible for someone who advocates for people in the North Country? Kimberly Davis is running against Dan Stec for state Senate for the 45th district. She is an advocate of sensible, practical climate change legislation. She understands that hunting, fishing, hiking, and boating are important to us. Outdoor recreation is part of our lifestyle. Vote Kimberly Davis.