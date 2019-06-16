Editor:
Having heard the fallacious argument, "ice ages come and go" to support the belief we are experiencing a "natural cycle" relating to the current climate situation, I must ask the Queensbury primary voters (if not all Republicans) to investigate for themselves, the data concerning historic temperatures and carbon dioxide levels, as taken from ice core samples dating back thousands of years (several ice ages), with those after the industrial revolution (circa 1850).
If your investigation concludes, as the data supports, there is a rapid (never before reported in history, thereby unnatural) rise in temperature or CO2, then we can simply dismiss and discount those espousing the "natural cycle" position from policy making positions in government (along with other science deniers i.e. "creationists"). Perhaps then, something positive can be done, by acknowledging actual fact-based policies, as opposed to the over weighted balancing of current economic prosperity (based upon none science) with our future.
In other words, as a resident of Queensbury since 1972 and having experienced the devastating man-made (emphasis added) effects of acid rain on the Adirondacks, I cannot support the endorsed candidate. I respectfully request the endorsed candidate to re-examine the foundation for his "beliefs."
Michael Stern, Queensbury