Editor:
I do not like persons of power shooting craps on the future well-being of my grandchildren. I deplore ignorant people who casually, and without thinking, dismiss out of hand the imminent threat of global warming. The prime example is that of our feckless and incurious president, a person incapable of critical thinking. Early in his presidency, he was asked what he thought of global warming. Without hesitating, he responded “it doesn’t exist.”
It most assuredly does exist. It is aimed directly at us, and if not reversed soon, will wreak havoc on human kind and the natural world. The climate crisis is rapidly approaching and is sure to cause immeasurable damage as well as a threat to our children’s future. The cost of unabated global warming is estimated by scientists to be already in the hundreds of billions of dollars and is expected to grow to the trillions while destabilizing the global economy.
You have free articles remaining.
It is critical that we act now. Experts in the atmospheric sciences say that it is critical that we achieve net-zero emissions by the year 2050. Businesses are beginning to recognize that an overheated planet poses a significant risk to their operations, customers, employees and communities. It is incumbent on all of us to lobby elected officials to implement a science-based climate agenda immediately. A sound policy, ably implemented, will protect our air and water, improve children’s health, and perpetuate a strong economy while creating millions of jobs.
It is also very important that we never again elect an immoral imbecile as our president.
Michael Brassel, Queensbury