Editor:
I don't understand this vendetta against women, Republican State Legislatures closing Planned Parenthood, restricting women's rights to their bodies and reproductive health, self-righteously declaring “dignity” of the fetus, but not valuing children and women. Nor the hatred against immigrants, refugees fleeing violence, obsession with walls, deporting people living and working decades in our country, arresting people providing water in the desert, denying rights to homosexuals and trans-people, laying plans against Iran — as if these actions would make us safe. There is so much real need that could make our lives more secure and livable, why is this Republican Party obsessed with hatred of “the other,” denying the most obvious danger to our lives and the lives of our children: climate change.
How could anyone feeling the “preciousness of life” not care about our earth, not hear “dire warnings” of climate emergencies, the “catastrophic” danger to life, not see the “historic” and “unprecedented” and now frequent wildfires, intense storms, tornadoes, continual flooding, droughts, not recognize the one million species threatened with extinction, loss of biodiversity and pollinators essential to life. In their obsession with control over women's bodies and the fetus, how do people in power not hear young people insisting governments act to save their future, our “leaders” calling methane “freedom gas,” praising CO2, subsidizing fossil fuels, Pompeo viewing melting Arctic ice as wonderful, enabling us to drill, mine, excavate, exploit oil gas, rare earth minerals – sanctioning drilling everywhere, including our public lands, suppressing scientific evidence, isolating us from world consensus on the grave threat to life and need to act immediately.
Control over women's bodies, over earth, a sense of entitlement, terrible dangerous ignorance, power and greed that cannot see the rights, worth, value of all life, the deep interconnections, a mystery far beyond our limited perception.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann