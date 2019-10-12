Editor:
Elise Stefanik never answered my letter asking how many unacceptable things Donald Trump has to do before she will stop accepting them, but actually I don't need a personal answer from her now because I read in the paper that her biggest problem with Trump asking a foreign country to dig up dirt on a political rival is that Adam Schiff may have gotten tipped off to it a day before she did. So she thinks Adam Schiff should resign his position, and what Trump did is OK by her? I see now there is no low to which Trump can stoop that would make her decide to stand up and be a true American, loyal to our country and not a wannabe dictator. The day may come when she will decide doing what's right is more important than politics, or it may not. But we can only watch and wait for our chance to vote her out next year. That's if our democracy can survive what Trump, Stefanik and all the other Republicans who enable him, are doing to it for that long. Trump supporters tend to wrap themselves in the flag and call themselves patriots. I would ask them to take a good long hard look in the mirror and try to remember what a true patriot looks like. A true patriot supports our country and our Constitution, not a person who is trying to put himself above the Constitution.
Tanya Goldstein, West Hebron