Letter to the editor: Clean water should be top priority

Editor:

When you approach your sink to get a drink you expect a glass of fresh sparkling well water. For a majority of us in the Jenkinsville, Azure Drive and Mud Pond Road area, this is not the case.

The DEC discovered back in January 2020, after testing wells in the vicinity, well water was contaminated with PFA's and 1,4 dioxane. People were not warned to discontinue use and continued drinking, cooking, etc. this water without knowing the impact could lead to severe health issues down the line.

This is certainly going to take time to resolve, you're talking possibly years. As an occupant in this vicinity, I believe this should take priority over other issues occurring around the town.

Considering the rising cancer rate in this area, we as residents need to be ensured we have access to safe, quality drinking water. I think it's time priorities take precedence over finances.

Bobbi Harris, Queensbury

