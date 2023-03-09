This is a warning for area dog walkers, about an insidious pathogen infecting a growing number of people. It’s called Egzem T-10N, the ‘10N’ being the year 2010, month November, when this pathogen’s infection rate made its first noticeable leap. We’re all tired of the never ending list of things to worry about, but if awareness spreads, maybe the pathogen won’t. The problem with this particular pathogen is, it masks its effects from the infected individual, in other words, you may not even know you have it. The other issue is, symptoms nearly always only manifest when you’re by yourself. Rarely is it ever witnessed by anyone else who could alert you to the infection so that you could get help. Fortunately, unlike other illnesses you might Google, a short symptom list will confirm immediately if you have the infection or not. When you’re out walking your (or someone else’s!) dog, do you ever: Bag the dog’s poop and hurl it into the woods or someone’s yard? Bag the dog’s poop and gently leave it to the side of your path for the Poop Fairy to collect? Ignore the poop excreted by the dog you’re walking and continue on your way? Do you become hostile at the mention of these symptoms? If you answered yes to any of these questions, I’m afraid you’re infected. The good news is, the cure is pretty straightforward! Simply becoming aware of your actions is often enough to cure some people. For others, it means realizing that your fellow community members are not your Mom, and then taking responsibility even for the less-pleasant aspects of dog walking. Whenever you walk a dog in a public space, bag its poop and take it with you to dispose of in your home trash can. It’s that simple!