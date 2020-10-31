 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Classic Republicans would hate Trump

Letter to the editor: Classic Republicans would hate Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I wonder what Bill Buckley, Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan or even Nixon would make of Donald Trump. Not much I’ll wager.

Look at the sheer number of pro-Trump signs there were during the hooliganism that occurred during this year’s motor-head week in Lake George. It’s scary.

I despair that there is anybody who can lead this country effectively, lead us in the right direction, and get elected.

Mike Bloomberg was, and is head and shoulders over all the other presidential wanna-be's, both parties, four years ago and now. Oh how I wish he’d gotten serious about running but unfortunately never did.

Jim Leonard, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News