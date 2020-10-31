Letter to the editor: Classic Republicans would hate Trump

Editor:

I wonder what Bill Buckley, Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan or even Nixon would make of Donald Trump. Not much I’ll wager.

Look at the sheer number of pro-Trump signs there were during the hooliganism that occurred during this year’s motor-head week in Lake George. It’s scary.

I despair that there is anybody who can lead this country effectively, lead us in the right direction, and get elected.

Mike Bloomberg was, and is head and shoulders over all the other presidential wanna-be's, both parties, four years ago and now. Oh how I wish he’d gotten serious about running but unfortunately never did.

Jim Leonard, Queensbury

