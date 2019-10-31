Editor:
I hope that all Salem and Shushan residents will vote on Nov. 5 to re-elect Sue Clary as Salem town supervisor and to support the Salem Democratic/Unity Party’s slate of candidates. This is a time in our town’s history to put aside politics and vote for Sue based on the tremendously hard work she has devoted to the position since being elected. As a business owner, she is aware of the importance of developing a vision for Salem’s economy that will feed our tax base and draw people to the town, both as visitors and residents. She knows that our rural community needs health care options to support both young and old and that young families and their children need local activities and opportunities to grow and thrive. Through work as Chamber of Commerce president, Sue has met with local leaders to envision what kinds of entrepreneurship could be encouraged in Salem, and she also recognizes our need for reliable internet to promote creative businesses at home and in town. Sue has taken the time to serve fully on the committees required of her position, has forged relationships and networks with key agencies and has testified about the unique challenges that contemporary rural communities face.
In this national environment of partisanship and rancor, Sue maintains a professional, personable and problem-focused approach to her job. She relies on research and consultation to inform her proposals and decisions and is not afraid to “think outside the box” when imagining a path for Salem’s future that will meet the needs of all citizens. I believe that we will have a bright future under her continued leadership.
Christine Nevada Michael, Salem