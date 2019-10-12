Editor:
Our annual voting day, Nov. 5, will arrive soon, and along with it an opportunity to choose our Salem town supervisor.
Our present supervisor, Sue Clary, has done a superior job this year as she works for the betterment of our community. A vote for Sue is a vote for a better and more prosperous Salem. No matter what your political affiliation, I think you will be glad if you cast your vote for her in this important election.
There are so many issues — the Salem Clinic and the future of health care in Salem, the need for sewage improvement, the future of business, Main Street, shrinking school population, agricultural problems, climate change and other issues that are important to our community and must be addressed.
Sue herself has a business and lives in Salem, where she is always approachable, listens and is willing to discuss problems. Both she and her children attended Salem Central School, so she is very familiar with the operation, employees and needs of the school community.
Be sure to exercise your right to vote, and cast your ballot for Sue Clary.
Catherine Crank, Salem