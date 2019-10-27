Editor:
Salem/Shushan Town Supervisor Sue Clary has proven to be a great advocate for her constituents at both the local and county level. She has taken on the Glens Falls Hospital to stave off the imminent closing of our health care clinic. She is partnering with Carrie Woerner to find a solution to keep access to health care in Salem/Shushan. Sue had to appeal to the County Board of Elections to save our polling location in Shushan. Denying local access to Shushan, voters would have reduced turnout in upcoming elections. Sue navigated the process to tie up the loose ends of the Village Dissolution. This will ensure the tax relief funds continue to come to Salem/Shushan. She formed a sewer committee to explore one possible way to help grow a vibrant Main Street. As president of the Chamber of Commerce, Sue, in the most unifying way, has brought us all together to celebrate the 4th of July Art and Plow Fest. It brings the entire community together and many from surrounding areas. It is a spirit that is rarely seen in these divided times.
She splits her time between her business, the town and five different committees as a member of the County Board. Her dedication and love for this town comes through in everything she does. She is fully invested in time and energy to meet the service needs of Salem and Shushan. Now Sue needs your help. For two years she has had to go it alone with little support from the Town Board members. Salem/Shushan deserves better. Sue needs your help to elect a board willing to do their share. On Nov. 5 vote row A or vote on the Salem Unity line.
Tom Tanaka, Salem