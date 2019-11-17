Editor:
On November 11, 2019, The Post-Star published an article about pediatric care at Glens Falls Hospital and included a story about a patient who recently came to our hospital for care. The child in question had suffered an attack of pancreatitis, a very severe and potentially life-threatening illness, and in order to provide the best available care, she was transferred to Albany Medical Center’s Pediatric Hospital.
First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt concern for the patient and hope for her full recovery.
I also want to correct misinformation that was contained within the article, as the details omitted are misleading and potentially dangerous to our community.
The unit referenced in the article closed three years ago, in the Fall of 2016. The unit closed due to low census, with between 0 and 2 medical-surgical patients on any given day. After the unit closed, we continued to care for a low and declining volume of pediatric patients, but not within a dedicated unit.
As a community hospital, we are proud to take care of our friends and neighbors, including the children in this region. We have and will continue to provide emergency care for our pediatric patients, pediatric surgical care and a dedicated pediatric hospitalist service for our newest additions in the Snuggery. Our pediatric hospitalist team is also available for patients requiring a consultation in the hospital or in the Emergency Department.
Like other community hospitals, Glens Falls Hospital does not routinely provide overnight pediatric services and has not for many years. The primary goal of any hospital is to provide the best patient care. Often, the best possible care includes transferring patients with significant illness to larger medical centers that have more advanced and specialized services.
You have free articles remaining.
Glens Falls Hospital and our team of 2,500 employees care deeply about our patients because Glens Falls is our home and our patients are our friends and neighbors. We will always put the needs of patients first by providing or connecting them with the vital services they deserve.
Respectfully,
Howard P. Fritz, M.S. (R.), M.D.
Chief Medical Officer
Glens Falls Hospital and Gastroenterologist
Editor's note: The Post-Star stands by the accuracy and facts of our reporting. Subsequent stories about the pediatric department ran on 11/12 and 11/13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.