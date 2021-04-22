Letter to the editor: Clarifying gun laws in Switzerland

Editor:
Mr. Shaver is correct in that all males 18 and over in Switzerland are not required to maintain a weapon in the household.
After leaving service at 34, the males are offered the choice of purchasing their service weapon or turning it in. A license is not required to own a gun in Switzerland, but a permit is required to purchase one. Ammunition can be purchased over the counter. Hollow point and soft is limited to hunting.
I would like to thank Mr. Shaver and Mr. David Sherwood of Fort Ann for some intelligent discussions on such critical matters in the news.
Barrone Knobbs, Granville