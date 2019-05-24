Editor:
I read with interest Moreau councilman Alan Van Tassel’s statements published in The Post-Star on May 7 relating to his recent challenges to my nominating petitions for the Republican primary election.
Mr. Van Tassel stated that “I’m all in favor of competition. The reason that we challenged were not as petty as an “x” on a paper. He broke the law.” This is not a true statement. In the court document, Mr. Van Tassel and Mrs. LeClair challenged all 285 signatures on my petitions, alleging fraud not only for an “x” placed to show voters where to sign (90 signatures), but also for signatures and addresses that were written illegibly by those who signed them.
For a man who claims to be in favor of competition, it seems that he has gone to great lengths, including hiring a private detective to invalidate every signature on my petitions, to force me out of the race.
As for breaking any laws, I’d like to assure the voters of Moreau that there was no intent or reason for myself or any of my volunteers to do anything unlawful. The accusations by Mr. Van Tassel and Mrs. LeClair are baseless, and I only wish I had the financial resources to go to court and fight these allegations.
Being new to the petition process, there were some clerical errors made and some things overlooked. Was there any intent to defraud the system? Absolutely not!
Shame on Mr. Van Tassel and Mrs. LeClair and the Moreau Republican Committee for not allowing the process to move forward and let the voters of the town of Moreau decide who they wish to represent them. That would have created the competition that Mr. Van Tassel states he is in favor of.
John Donohue Jr., Gansevoort