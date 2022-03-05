Letter to the editor: Civility, patriotism take far right turn

Editor:

Most of us have heard the phrase “aiding and abetting” the enemy. Doing so can come in many forms. Statements on a radio talk show by former President Trump praising Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine or 21st District Congresswoman Stefanik’s belittling of President Biden’s attempts to help the Ukrainian people to save not only their country but their lives are just two examples.

These statements by public figures play right into the hands of Russian propaganda which uses it to mislead the Russian people into thinking that Americans do not support their government in its attempts to push back against Russia’s unprovoked aggression in Ukraine.

Recently, civility and patriotism have taken a far turn to the right. And we as a country are worse off for it.

David Gottesman, North Creek

