Letter to the editor: Civics education needs emphasis

Editor:

To be proactive in solving issues on political division in our country, we need more civics education for all levels of our population. Right now only 56% of the population can name the three branches of the federal government, let alone the state legislature houses where our state laws are passed.

Currently, school curiculum designators only spend $.05 of $1.00 on civics education in grades K-12. But all of us need to learn how to understand the process of voting, accessing needed social programs, contacting our legislative representatives, and be able to converse about our point of view to others in an informed way.

Today there are many avenues for gaining information about candidates and issues — newspapers, TV and abundant social media platforms.

An informed populus knows about its government and how to access unbiased information needed to make intelligent, low-emotional decisions when they vote.

Voting is the respected way to voice your opinion on candidates and issues. Our population today has a low voting turnout partly because civics education was never stressed as a preparation for a responsible adult duty — to vote and participate in local, state and national issues.

Nan Scinta, Queensbury, AAUW Adirondack Branch and state AAUW public policy vice president

