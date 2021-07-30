Letter to the editor: City's sidewalks becoming impassable

Editor:

Sidewalks are designed, engineered, and constructed for pedestrians of all ages and physical abilities. They should be safe, smooth, straight, unobstructed, level and reasonably wide.

In downtown Glens Falls, our sidewalks have become impassable at times, littered with a growing clutter of tables, chairs, barriers, flower pots and advertising signs. They bear no resemblance to normal sidewalks and instead resemble pedestrian obstacle courses.

Good sidewalk design provides many community benefits, including public safety, quality of life, economic growth and environmental benefits.

According to the National Association of City Transportation Engineers, prevailing design guidelines should include a “frontage zone” for sidewalk cafes; a pedestrian “through zone” which is an accessible 5- to 7-foot-wide smooth unobstructed pathway; and an “enhancement/buffer zone” used for trees, streetlights, street signs, benches and other infrastructure.

In downtown Glens Falls only the “frontage zone” and the “enhancement/buffer zone” currently exist on sidewalks, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours.