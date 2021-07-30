Letter to the editor: City's sidewalks becoming impassable

Editor:
Sidewalks are designed, engineered, and constructed for pedestrians of all ages and physical abilities. They should be safe, smooth, straight, unobstructed, level and reasonably wide.
In downtown Glens Falls, our sidewalks have become impassable at times, littered with a growing clutter of tables, chairs, barriers, flower pots and advertising signs. They bear no resemblance to normal sidewalks and instead resemble pedestrian obstacle courses.
Good sidewalk design provides many community benefits, including public safety, quality of life, economic growth and environmental benefits.
According to the National Association of City Transportation Engineers, prevailing design guidelines should include a “frontage zone” for sidewalk cafes; a pedestrian “through zone” which is an accessible 5- to 7-foot-wide smooth unobstructed pathway; and an “enhancement/buffer zone” used for trees, streetlights, street signs, benches and other infrastructure.
In downtown Glens Falls only the “frontage zone” and the “enhancement/buffer zone” currently exist on sidewalks, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours.
There are two senior living facilities in the immediate downtown Glens Falls area and seniors especially need safe sidewalks. It is irresponsible of city government to issue downtown merchants “outside dining permits” without any conditions requiring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act or the maintenance at all times of a 5- to 7-foot-wide unobstructed pedestrian corridor.
The current sidewalk clutter is not only a violation of the ADA, but it also creates unsafe conditions for seniors, those in wheelchairs, those pushing strollers, those with disabilities and the general walking public.
The primary responsibility of Glens Fall city government is to provide a safe infrastructure for pedestrians and diners alike. While our government officials do an overall great job, the downtown Glens Falls sidewalks are often cluttered by downtown merchants, preventing safe pedestrian access. This needs to be corrected.
Roger Dziengeleski, Glens Falls