Regarding overnight parking in Glens Falls: I agree that we need to keep the streets clear for emergency and maintenance vehicles at night. Alternate side parking might work, but do we want more signs? Would people remember? Probably not. Simply moving the times to 2-6 a.m. will not work. Who's going to remember to go back out at 1:30 a.m. and move their car when they could have done it by 11? Plus, you can always call the police and ask for an exception that night — visitors, for example. I have received two tickets for leaving my car out, overnight. Fines paid; I don't do that anymore. Glens Falls should enforce the existing laws more aggressively. Not with a one or two-time citywide crackdown that would cause a roar, just more tickets every night. People will get the message. Ramp up enforcement of existing codes and laws. See how that works before you write new legislation that accomplishes nothing. Issue more parking tickets.