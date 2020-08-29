 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: City police steady under pressure

Letter to the editor: City police steady under pressure

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Your editorial board column did a good job of exposing the moronic inconsistency of the Trumper counterprotesters who turned out to support the police by, uh, giving them a hard time. It's noteworthy but nothing new.

You did not, however, address the larger irony of those police officers protecting the very people who want to disband the Glens Falls police. Their impartial professionalism is what's called a class act, and I have seen our city police display this steadiness under pressure quite often. Not all cities can make this claim, unfortunately.

I understand, to the extent that a white guy can, the anger of American Blacks. I served with some of the best years ago, and I am with their descendants in spirit.

My point, though, is that I don't think we should fix something that not only works, but works exceptionally well and efficiently. I'm sure they have made mistakes. Haven't we all? But they work diligently to get things right, for all of us. They have countless years of experience to draw on. Council can work with them to keep costs down, but should not let dollars alone drive their decision. The difference between being right here and five miles north isn't just geographical.

Jim O’Hara, Glens Falls

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News