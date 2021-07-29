Letter to the editor: City Park behavior is appalling

Editor:

It has been very disappointing this summer to go downtown and see how much the area is thriving, but yet the bandstand in the middle of our city is loitered by squatters.

This entails garbage being scattered all over the area, including feminine products left on the ground as well as people sleeping in our bandstand and screaming vulgarities.

Meanwhile, there are both locals and vacationers dining at the Queensbury Hotel right across the street who have no choice but to have to watch and listen to it all while trying to enjoy a meal. This is really unfortunate and makes our city look pathetic.

I do not understand why this is not being monitored and taken care of with our Police Department and City Hall right next door. I have lived in Glens Falls my entire life and have never witnessed anything like this in years prior, needless to say I'm appalled.

Anne Teak, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0