Letter to the editor: City officials deserve bravo on grassy plot

Editor:

I would like to issue a “Boo” to the Post-Star for the “Boo” it issued to Glens Falls city officials for their position on the proposed apartment building and parking lot in the area next to the Church of the Messiah.

Contrary to the Post-Star, I want to commend city officials for their position on this issue. Our downtown is attractive, for the most part, and that plot of grass contributes significantly to that attractiveness.

I would find an apartment building and a parking lot at that location to be not only unattractive but also offensive. Having that plot remain green is far more preferable. Although I do not know exactly what a pocket park would look like, I am sure it would also be much better than an apartment building and parking lot in that space.

Interestingly, you acknowledge that, “No building on the grassy corner… will look as good as the lawn and little trees do…” By saying this, you are actually speaking in support of the most fundamental issue, which is what looks best for that area. Regarding the issue of the city being late to the table on this matter, I say better late to the table on behalf of an attractive downtown than not there at all.