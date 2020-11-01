Letter to the editor: City needs competence, that means charter change

Editor:

Through the 1920s, about 500 cities had adopted a commission form of government. Today, there are about 28 in the U.S. and only two in New York, Saratoga Springs and Mechanicville. The goal, to have commissioners having expertise in the department they are running, has not been met in Saratoga’s recent history.

We have had a pharmacist, a dentist and a former dog catcher as commissioners — nice people but not experts in the departments they ran. We also have highly paid deputy commissioners who are supposed to provide the expertise that their commissioner bosses do not have. But there is no vetting for these positions or approval other than the commissioner who appoints the deputy.

Does politics play a role in these appointments? Does the sun rise in the east?

From its founding as a city into the ‘40s, Saratoga at least tolerated and encouraged illegal gambling. In the ‘30s, Saratoga was a haven for the country’s mob-run gambling establishments, which was even mentioned in a book written by a past chief of police. From the ‘40s and into the ‘80s, Saratoga Spring was dying. This decline was overseen by the same commission form of government that opponents now say is key to Saratoga’s success.