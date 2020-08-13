Letter to the editor: City monument looks mildewed

Editor:

I love Hometown USA, there is such a hominess about Glens Falls. There are many ugly old houses but they are that way because of the age of the inhabitants or their physical limitations. I know firsthand, my wife and I deliver meals to many incapable of maintaining a house. But, so many older houses are kept so beautiful by capable people, they deserve awards. It is a tribute to all who live in Glens Falls and share their charm.

I particularly love the sweet old homes that are classics. One in particular, on Bay Street next door to a corner store, is a little red house set back behind a parking lot. It is beyond words. I’ll go out of my way to meet the owners one of these days. And, they change it so tastefully every season. You want to see it at Halloween.

Many houses are so neat and clean with old-fashioned porches. Some have magnificent floral and greenery adornments even on surrounding sidewalks. One of these days, I plan to film what I consider great houses and make my own scrapbook.