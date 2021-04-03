Letter to the editor: City has building possibilities

Editor:

Come across the bridge from South Glens Falls. To the right is our nice Civic Center. To the left are parking areas that are hardly used, a derelict group of trees, and the literal back side of a parking structure and a warehouse. Why is this riverfront resource being squandered?

Picture a building mirroring the façade of the civic center that would bookend Glens Street Hill. The Mohican street level could be a two-story parking structure. At Park Street could be a nice restaurant, and then apartments with balconies overlooking the Hudson. Mr. Patten and the Post-Star editors who don’t live here should lose their fixation on the gumdrop of land at the Bay Street corner, get some vision and build something truly substantial that would be an asset to the city.

Does it really take someone who hasn’t built as much as a doghouse to see the possibilities?

Charles Ribaudo, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0