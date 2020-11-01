Letter to the editor: City hall cannot get anything done

Editor:

Ordinary citizens who need help from city hall with a building permit, or have trouble getting answers to seemingly simple requests, will be voting “yes” this November on the proposed charter reform for Saratoga Springs.

We know that when city government tries to do something itself, for the community as a whole, it can’t get out of its own way, thanks to the unworkable structure of five separately elected officials constantly getting in each other’s way.

Putting the carousel in Congress Park took 14 years. The parking garage by the City Center took almost 20 years and still didn’t address task force recommendations. The much-needed east side emergency station is still not built after more than 20 years.

These are all projects which the city structure struggled with on land it owned or controlled. They were conceived to benefit the entire community and years and years were wasted arguing when all the community wanted, and deserved, was progress.

I will be supporting charter reform again this year, because it’s time city hall worked for everyone.

Jennifer Leahy Kim, Saratoga Springs

